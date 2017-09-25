Mon September 25, 2017
Sports

AFP
September 25, 2017

Konta, Kvitova, Stephens crash out of Wuhan Open

WUHAN, China: Johanna Konta crashed out of the Wuhan Open Monday, joining an exodus of top seeds including US Open finalists Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys after a shock-prone beginning to the Chinese tournament.

Konta, who was handed a bye as the fifth seed, failed to get on the scoreboard against Australia's Ashleigh Barty in the first set but appeared to be staging a comeback when she led 3-1 in the third.

The 26-year-old Brit, who went out in the first round at Flushing Meadows, served for the match but eventually succumbed 6-0, 4-6, 7-6 to Barty, ranked 37 in the world.

"Obviously I didn't start off very well so I had quite a bit of work to do. I really fought incredibly hard and I made a match out of it," Konta told a post-match press conference.

"I was unfortunate not to come through but I think that's also part of sport, you can't be successful all the time."

Hours earlier US Open winner Stephens suffered a shock defeat at the hands of China's Wang Qiang in the first round.

Stephens, the 14th seed, lost 6-2, 6-2 in her first WTA event since her surprise victory against Keys in New York.

Despite a strong fight by Stephens in the second set, Wang - spurred on by the home crowd in the 15,000-capacity stadium - proved too strong for the 24-year-old American.

Stephens, who ranks number 17 in the world, added she had been taking it easy since her US Open win.

Keys also crashed out at the first hurdle in the hot and steamy Chinese city, losing to US qualifier Varvara Lepchenko after struggling to overcome a longstanding wrist injury.

The 22-year-old American 10th seed fell 6-2, 7-6 in what was also her first WTA tournament since the Flushing Meadows final.

Keys, the world number 12, called a medical timeout early in the second set and looked close to tears as she examined her left wrist, which has twice needed surgery in the past.

Keys had chances to level the match in the second set but Lepchenko saved two set points to hold at 5-5, before taking the tiebreak 7-4.

In other matches, Angelique Kerber of Germany, the 12th seed, fell to Caroline Garcia of France.

While Agnieszka Radwanska, the ninth seed, beat Magdalena Rybarikova 6-4, 7-5.

