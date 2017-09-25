Nawaz consults legal team ahead of appearing in accountability court

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday held consultations with his legal team ahead of appearing before an accountability court.

In this connection, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Nawaz Sharif, who would appear before an accountability court on Tuesday.

The meeting decided that the party’s senior leaders would accompany Nawaz Sharif to the accountability court.

The party workers would neither be invited nor stopped to visit the court.

The former prime minister directed there should not be any mismanagement in the court premises on the eve of his appearance.

The participants of the meeting while hailing the former prime minister’s decision of returning home expressed satisfaction at the approval of a bill regarding party president in the Senate.

According to family sources, Khawaja Haris would represent the former prime minister in the court.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Zahid Hamid, Saad Rafiq, Pervez Rashid, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, Abdul Qadir Baloch, Saifur Rehman, Asif Kirmani, Punjab governor and others.

Earlier, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif arrived at the Benazir International Airport in Islamabad on Monday morning.

He was received at the airport by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir, while Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Chairperson Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Railways Minister Saad Rafique, Talal Chaudhry, Mushahid Ullah Khan and other PML-N leaders were also present at the airport.

He left for Punjab House Islamabad with his special protocol.