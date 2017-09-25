Mon September 25, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
September 25, 2017

Share

Advertisement

World's 'heaviest' woman Eman Ahmed dies

World's heaviest woman Eman Ahmed, who went to India for weight-loss surgery and then flew to Abu Dhabi for further treatment amid controversy, has died at 37. Doctors said she died today of complications including heart disease and kidney dysfunction.

Eman Ahmed had been in Abu Dhabi since May. Reports in the UAE media had claimed that she was seen "dancing in her bed" last month.

Ms Ahmed weighed around 500 kilograms when she arrived in Mumbai in February from her hometown Alexandria in Egypt.

She was treated at the city's famed Saifee hospital by a team of around 15 doctors led by renowned specialist Muffazal Lakdawala.

She reportedly lost 324 kg during her weight-loss treatment at the Mumbai hospital; she was on a special liquid diet to reduce her weight enough so that doctors could perform bariatric surgery.

Ms Ahmed had not stepped out of her house for more than two decades due to her weight and a stroke that left her paralysed a year ago.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Indian fireworks factory blast kills nine

Indian fireworks factory blast kills nine
Uber says not clear what prompted London regulator to strip it of licence

Uber says not clear what prompted London regulator to strip it of licence
N. Korea, Venezuela, Chad among 8 countries on new US travel ban

N. Korea, Venezuela, Chad among 8 countries on new US travel ban
Russian general killed fighting IS in east Syria

Russian general killed fighting IS in east Syria
Load More load more