Mon September 25, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 25, 2017

Chaudhry Nisar reposes confidence in Nawaz Sharif in one-on-on meeting

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) stalwart Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Monday met with former Nawaz Sharif as the former prime minister returned from London.

Citing unnamed sources, Geo News reported that Khan reposed confidence in Nawaz Sharif during  one-on-one meeting that took place after over a month.

