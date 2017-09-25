Chaudhry Nisar reposes confidence in Nawaz Sharif in one-on-on meeting

Print Story
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) stalwart Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Monday met with former Nawaz Sharif as the former prime minister returned from London.
Citing unnamed sources, Geo News reported that Khan reposed confidence in Nawaz Sharif during one-on-one meeting that took place after over a month.
