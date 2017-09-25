Ishaq Dar to be charged on 27 Sept in NAB reference

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court will charge Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on September 27 in NAB references filed against him on the orders of Supreme Court as per the Panama Case verdict.

The ruling came today when he appeared before the court soon after reaching from London. On the last hearing, the judge had issued arrest warrants of Dar as he failed to appear in a corruption reference regarding his assets beyond known sources of income with 91 times increase in wealth.

In the case of accumulation of assets against Dar, the AC on September 14 issued summons for the minster directing him to appear before the court on September 20.

During the proceedings, judge Muhammad Bashir issued arrest warrants for Dar and directed him to submit one million rupees surety bonds with one personal guarantee. The judge also directed Dar to appear before the court on September 25.