Mon September 25, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 25, 2017

Share

Arrest warrants issued for Ishaq Dar in NAB reference

Arrest warrants issued for Ishaq Dar in NAB reference
Read More

References filed against Sharifs, Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday filed four references against Sharif...

Read More
Advertisement

Ishaq Dar to be charged on 27 Sept in NAB reference

Ishaq Dar to be charged on 27 Sept in NAB reference

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court will charge Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on September 27 in NAB references filed against him on the orders of Supreme Court as per the Panama Case verdict.

The ruling came today when he appeared before the court soon after reaching from London. On the last hearing, the judge had issued arrest warrants of Dar as he failed to appear in a corruption reference regarding his assets beyond known sources of income with 91 times increase in wealth.

In the case of accumulation of assets against Dar, the AC on September 14 issued summons for the minster directing him to appear before the court on September 20.

During the proceedings, judge Muhammad Bashir issued arrest warrants for Dar and directed him to submit one million rupees surety bonds with one personal guarantee. The judge also directed Dar to appear before the court on September 25.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Nawaz returns home from London

Nawaz returns home from London
North Karachi cardboard factory fire brought under control

North Karachi cardboard factory fire brought under control
Fire erupts in North Karachi cardboard factory

Fire erupts in North Karachi cardboard factory
PM arrives home after concluding key US, UK visits

PM arrives home after concluding key US, UK visits
Load More load more