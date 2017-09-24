England beat West Indies by 124 runs in 3rd ODI

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BRISTOL, United Kingdom: England beat West Indies by 124 runs to win the third one-day international at Bristol on Sunday.
West Indies, set 370 to win, finished on 245 all out after Moeen Ali´s 53-ball century took England to 269 for nine in their 50 overs.
Joe Root (84) and Ben Stokes (73) laid the platform for a big total after West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss.
Veteran West Indies opener Chris Gayle marked his return to the side with a valiant 94 before he was run out by Adil Rashid´s direct hit from midwicket after the Jamaica left-hander missed the rainswept no-result at Trent Bridge on Thursday with a hamstring injury.
From then on the Windies´ chase fell away, with fast bowler Liam Plunkett taking five for 52 -- his maiden five-wicket ODI haul -- as England won with 65 balls to spare.
