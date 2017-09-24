England beat West Indies by 124 runs in 3rd ODI

BRISTOL, United Kingdom: England beat West Indies by 124 runs to win the third one-day international at Bristol on Sunday.

West Indies, set 370 to win, finished on 245 all out after Moeen Ali´s 53-ball century took England to 269 for nine in their 50 overs.

Joe Root (84) and Ben Stokes (73) laid the platform for a big total after West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss.

Veteran West Indies opener Chris Gayle marked his return to the side with a valiant 94 before he was run out by Adil Rashid´s direct hit from midwicket after the Jamaica left-hander missed the rainswept no-result at Trent Bridge on Thursday with a hamstring injury.

From then on the Windies´ chase fell away, with fast bowler Liam Plunkett taking five for 52 -- his maiden five-wicket ODI haul -- as England won with 65 balls to spare.