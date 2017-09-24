Sun September 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 24, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Imran demands govt to take fresh mandate by holding early elections

Imran demands govt to take fresh mandate by holding early elections

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has demanded of the government to take fresh mandate by holding early elections in the country.

The demand was made by PTI Chief Imran Khan while addressing a presser here on Sunday.

He urged the government take a fresh mandate with the view to strengthen democracy in the country.

Khan said that the prime minister was also allegedly involved in corruption in the LNG case.

Referring to Nawaz Sharif without taking his name, the PTI chief said that no one in the world could think about making a disqualified person head of any political party. 

Khan while reacting to the foreign minister's controversial statement in which he had said that Pakistan must bring its house in order asked: "Did the government realise today to bring its house in order?"

He also asked the federal government why haven't it put the house in order over the last four years?

He said that the PML-N leaders were giving Pakistan Army a bad name.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

We sacrifice our sons to defeat terrorism, says Asif

We sacrifice our sons to defeat terrorism, says Asif
Nawaz to return home tomorrow to appear before accountability court: sources

Nawaz to return home tomorrow to appear before accountability court: sources
We have taken oath to defend our motherland at all costs, says COAS

We have taken oath to defend our motherland at all costs, says COAS
CM attends majlis of Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin

CM attends majlis of Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin
Load More load more