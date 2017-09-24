Sun September 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
September 24, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Singapore bodybuilder dies after kickboxing match

Singapore bodybuilder dies after kickboxing match

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean bodybuilder has died after taking part in a celebrity Muay Thai kickboxing match, organisers said Sunday. 

The bout on Saturday was the first time Pradip Subramaniam, 32, had taken part in a kickboxing fight. 

He was competing against Steven Lim, a former contestant on a reality song contest known as Singapore Idol, who is also a kickboxing amateur. 

According to The Straits Times, Pradip appeared shaken after the match, which Lim won through a technical knock-out. 

He was helped out of the ring and taken to hospital where he died on Saturday evening. 

Fight organisers AFC Holding Singapore said that acording to a preliminary medical report Pradip suffered "a cardiac arrest respiratory failure episode."

Pradip was a last-minute replacement after singer Sylvester Lim, whom Steven Lim was originally slated to fight, pulled out due to insurance reasons. 

The match was part of the lineup for the inaugural Asia Fighting Championship, organised by an events company and a Singapore fitness club.

Police said the incident was being investigated as an "unnatural death". 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Pakistani cricket team arrives in Dubai for Sri Lanka series

Pakistani cricket team arrives in Dubai for Sri Lanka series
Parker edges Fury to keep heavyweight belt

Parker edges Fury to keep heavyweight belt
Pakistan's Usman got 9th position in Weightlifting

Pakistan's Usman got 9th position in Weightlifting
In a first, women throng Saudi stadium for national day

In a first, women throng Saudi stadium for national day
Load More load more