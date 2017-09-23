Democracy won in NA-120, says Abbasi

LONDON: Prime Minister Shahid Abbasi on Saturday said that democracy had won in the NA-120 by-polls held earlier on Sept 17.

The NA-120 seat fell vacant after Nawaz was disqualified at the Supreme Court's behest on July 28. The Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) stood victorious in the face of tough competition from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf after it won the by-poll in what is considered the party's 'home-seat.'

An important meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) bigwigs with the Nawaz was held today.

According to latest reports, Nawaz and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar continue their discussions while other PML-N leaders have left the premises.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi along with other PML-N leaders assembled at Hussain Nawaz's office for the meeting earlier today.

Chief Minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif is also scheduled to meet Nawaz when he reaches London later today.

Speaking to reporters, Hussain Nawaz said his mother Kulsoom Nawaz’s health had undergone three surgeries and required prayers to recover.

When asked by a journalist if he would go to the court, Hussain replied they had always done so.

The meeting will bring under discussion the country’s political situation and court cases against the Sharif family, among other matters. Important decisions regarding party leadership are also expected to be undertaken during the meeting.

Nawaz Sharif is in London to be with his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, who is under treatment for throat cancer.

The Senate on Friday passed the Electoral Reforms Bill 2017, which paves the way for Nawaz Sharif to again regain chairmanship of PML-N. According to the bill, every citizen will have the right to be part of a political party, except those in government service, and will also have the right to create a political party.