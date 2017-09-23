Sat September 23, 2017
World

Web Desk
September 23, 2017

Amir Khan rejects reunion rumors after Faryal hints at reconciliation

British boxer Amir Khan has rejected the rumors of him reconciling with estranged wife Faryal. In a series of tweets Amir thanked Faryal for clearing up accusations she made regarding his family.

He further added, "Unfortunately it didn't work out between Me and Faryal and we are still going ahead with the divorce. We are in good talking terms," thus putting an end to rumors that claimed the two were going for a union.

Earlier, Faryal wrote a long apology on twitter hoping for a fresh start. But after Amir's lack of interest in the reunion and a mention of divorce the model deleted her apology tweet.

 

The couple is expecting their second child and are already parents to a girl.

Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom's marriage has been in turmoil over the past few months and constantly in the public eye.

