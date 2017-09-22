New pictures of Mahira Khan, Ranbir Kapoor go viral

New pictures of Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and Indian actor Ranbir Kapoor are going viral on the internet.

There have long been rumors of romance between them ever since they were spotted together at Global Teacher Prize earlier this year.

In new photos, Mahira Khan and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted catching a smoke break together outside a hotel in New York.

While some people criticised Mahira Khan for smoking and the "short dress", many others voiced their support for the Raees actress.

Tough both the actors have not shared the screen together, according to India media they have become good friends ever since they were introduced by mutual friends.

#MahiraKhan

Yari,terey mere ayese yari pic.twitter.com/ZUUzmfg906

— Zakir Ullah khan (@zakirherran654) September 22, 2017

#MahiraKhan if these pics are real than i hate #MahiraKhan . She should remember her words which she quoted for # meera — Waseem Javed (@WasimGeo) September 22, 2017

#MahiraKhan looked beautiful in that pic with Ranbir..Eone else just look at your mirror — Eric The CATMAN (@ReverseSwing77) September 22, 2017