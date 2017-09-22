Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's breaks the internet with socks

Canadian Prime Minister Justice Trudeau’s vibrant persona has become increasingly popular. Trudeau is everyone’s favorite for his good looks and sartorial sense.

But the prime minister recently became the center of attraction over the choice of socks he wore recently.

The prime minister shared stage with IMF Chief Christine Lagarde where he used a pair of socks displaying Star Wars character Chewbacca.





Looks like the premier owns several pairs of socks, and chooses one every times he needs to make a statement.



