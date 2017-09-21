Thu September 21, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 21, 2017

Muharram moon sighted, Ashura on Oct 1

KARACHI: The new Islamic year - 1439 Hijri - has begun as soon the moon of Muharram-ul-Haram has been sighted in the country.

The first day of Muharram-ul- Haram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, will be on Friday, September 22,  while the Ashura-e-Muharram will be observed on Sunday, October 1.

This was announced by Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, chairman Central Roet-e-Hilal Committee here on Thursday.

Earlier the Committee meeting, presided over by Mufti Munibur Rehman, was held here at the Met Office for sighting the Muharram moon and later it also reviewed the evidences of new crescent moon for the new Hijri year, collected from various parts of the country.

However, in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, the month of Muharram has begun on Thursday, September 21.

 

