Wed September 20, 2017
September 20, 2017

LHC rejects contempt of court petition against Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday rejected a contempt of court petition against Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The petition was filed by a citizen, Sadruddin, in which he had stated that Maryam, in her recent speeches made during a campaign for the NA-120 by-election criticised the Supreme Court’s July 28 judgment.

LHC’s Justice Shahid Kareem, hearing the case on Tuesday, reserved his decision on the maintainability of the petition.

Maryam had campaigned of the by-election for her mother Kulsoom Nawaz.

Earlier, responding to a tweet of journalist Iftikhar Ahmed, who asked, "will Nawaz Sharif appear before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court?", Maryam said, "He should not. Must not [...] It's a farce."

