Video: Tourist captures terrifying moment as earthquake strikes Mexico

A tourist caught on camera the moment Tuesday's devastating earthquake hit Mexico , killing at least 140 people and toppling buildings in the capital.

Memories of the devastating 1985 earthquake that killed 10,000 people in Mexico City spurred panic on Tuesday. Many quickly ran for safety outdoors when walls around them swayed and cracked.



Rescue workers look at fellow workers searching for people under the rubble of a collapsed building



A woman reacts after she and others were rescued



People help a wounded man after an earthquake



People react after an earthquake hit Mexico City,