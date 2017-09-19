Tue September 19, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 19, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Iqbal says security committee not unaware of any possible threats to country

Iqbal says security committee not unaware of any possible threats to country

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Tuesday that the Cabinet’s national security committee was not unaware of any possible serious threat to the country.

Speaking in the Senate meeting held under the chairmanship of Raza Rabbani, the minister said that state institutions were well aware of the situation, denying any four-member forum, where such threats are discussed.

He cleared that the national security committee was the highest forum to discuss such threats.

There is no such "information which a person could have in personal capacity, he added.

On the occasion, PPP Senator Aitzaz Ahsan recalled Nisar Ali Khan’s statement in which he had talked of possible threats to the country.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Gen Bajwa witnesses final of 5th COAS Young Soldiers Inter Central PACES Championship

Gen Bajwa witnesses final of 5th COAS Young Soldiers Inter Central PACES Championship
COAS visits Engineers Centre Risalpur

COAS visits Engineers Centre Risalpur
Enemy’s narrative becomes stronger when govt officials publicly discuss issues: Nisar

Enemy’s narrative becomes stronger when govt officials publicly discuss issues: Nisar
Security men among four martyred, eight injured in Sukkur factory explosion

Security men among four martyred, eight injured in Sukkur factory explosion
Load More load more