'Chal Tu Apna Kaam Kar' song from 'Newton' out

The first song of upcoming Bollywood film Newton has been released and folks can’t help loving its lyrics written by Irshad Kamil.

Rajkummar Rao-starrer’s Newton is the story of an honest government officer who has the job of conducting fair elections in a Maoist-hit region.

Sung by Amit Trivedi the song has been composed by Rachita Arora. The song asks people to stop advising others and stat carrying out their own responsibilities.