Mon September 18, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 18, 2017

Share

ATC rejects Achakzai’s bail plea in sergeant killing case
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

MPA Abdul Majeed Achakzai indicted in hit and run case

MPA Abdul Majeed Achakzai indicted in hit and run case

QUETTA: A session court on Monday indicted Balochistan Assembly lawmaker Abdul Majeed Achakzai in a hit and run case. 

Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) MPA refused to accept the charges brought against him before the judge indicted him. The judge ordered the witnesses to appear on next hearing. 

A traffic constable was crushed to death near GPO Chowk by a vehicle which Achakzai was travellin in a couple of months ago.

Achakzai was arrested in June after a public outcry over the incident recorded on video went viral on social media.

The video showed a land cruiser reportedly being driven by the MPA running over the traffic police Sub-Inspector Attaullah standing on duty in the middle of the road near Quetta’s GPO Chowk.

The incident saw a dramatic twist when earlier an alleged agreement letter appeared on social media, showing that the family of the deceased policeman had pardoned the MPA after taking Rs 200 000 and decided not to pursue the case against him.

However, the son of the deceased traffic policeman denied reports of any compromise. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Pakistani-American students win prestigious Hult Prize challenge

Pakistani-American students win prestigious Hult Prize challenge
Foreign funding case: PTI submits accounts details to ECP

Foreign funding case: PTI submits accounts details to ECP
NA-120 by-poll: Imran applauds PTI candidate's courage and determination

NA-120 by-poll: Imran applauds PTI candidate's courage and determination
Kulsoom wins NA-120 seat, RO announces unofficial results

Kulsoom wins NA-120 seat, RO announces unofficial results
Load More load more