Torkham border crossing remains closed

ISLAMABAD: Border crossing at Torkham remains closed for the second consecutive Saturday after at least nine people including seven personnel were injured in two blasts close to the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

According to Geo News, trade activities remains suspended after the authorities closed the border crossing.

The incident took place a day after military delegations from Pakistan and Afghanistan held meetings at the Ministry of Defence in Kabul .

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations on Thursday, the six-member Pakistan military delegation, headed by DGMO Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, held a bilateral meeting where important issues such as cross-border fire and attacks, counter terrorism, coordinated actions on the respective sides along the border and exchange of detainees were discussed.