PCB needs foreign coach for women's cricket team, Pirzada tells NA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has demanded replacement with a foreign coach for women cricket team, in counter to a malfunctioned performance at the recent World Cup held in London.

Responding to queries from National Assembly bench, Federal minister Riaz Hassan Pirzada stipulate the need for a new coach.

In team's defense, three or four among seven matches against South Africa, India, Sri Lanka and West Indies during the ICC World's cup tournament depicted team's fineness.

Players Waheeda Akhter and Ghulam Fatima were deprived of their turns throughout the matches, he said, adding that the selection committee, comprising of head coach, captain and the manager is permissible to select who would play and who shouldn't.

He said every possible measure has been taken to improve the team. Apart from seeking a new foreign coach, trials were held in August throughout the country for selection of new talent.

75 selection candidates of the then trials, will now be occupied in training camps after national championship, he announced.

He added that the present teams' standard age bracket is 27, which will be brought a further drop.