Perera, Amla storm World XI to seven-wicket win over Pakistan

LAHORE: An unbeaten fourth wicket stand of 69 runs from 35 balls by Thisara Perera and Hashim Amla gave the world XI to a seven-wicket impressive victory over Pakistan in the second Twenty20 International here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday night.

This win helped the World XI level the three-match series 1-1against Pakistan.

Chasing 175, the World XI completed their victory with just one ball to spare when Thisara smashed Rummman Raees a towering six straight over the bowler. It was his fifth six which took him to an unbeaten 47 from just 19 balls whereas Amla also remained not out with the top score of 72.

Amla, who opened the innings, batted patiently. However, he struck two sixes and five fours during his 55-ball innings.

The three batsmen who were dismissed in the innings were opener Tamim Iqbal (23), wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Paine (10) and skipper Faf du Plessis (20).

For Pakistan, pacers Imad Wasim and Sohail Khan, and spinner Mohammad Nawaz took one wicket each.

Earlier, Pakistan made 174-6 after they won the toss and elected to bat first with main contributions from Babar Azam (45), Ahmed Shehzad (43) and Shoaib Malik (39) as Sri Lankan paceman Thisara Perera and West Indian spinner Samuel Badree claimed two wickets apiece.