Wed September 13, 2017
National

September 13, 2017

Urs of Abdullah Shah Ghazi: Mayor declares local holiday on Sep. 14

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has declared local holiday on September 14, 2017 on the occasion of annual Urs of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi (R.A).

All offices under the jurisdiction of KMC will remain closed on the occasion.

Sindh Minister for Information, Labour and Transport Syed NasirHussain Shah has formally inaugurated the three-day 1287th Urs celebrations of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi on behalf of Governor Sindh on September 12.

