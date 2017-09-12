Pakistan beat World XI in historic match at Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan XI defeated the international stars studded World XI by twenty runs in an interesting Twenty20 match here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday night.

Chasing a tough total of 198, the World XI, led by Faf du Plessis, batted well but could score 177 for seven in the 20 overs - just 21 runs behind the target.

Their top scorers were Darren Sammy of the West Indies, who made an unbeaten 29 from 16 balls with three towering sixes and his captain du Plessis, who also made 29 off 18 balls with one six, followed by Hashim Amla of South Africa (26) and Tim Paine of Australia (25).

Besides, Tamim Iqbal of Bangladesh made 18, Thisara Perera of Sri Lanka scored 17 and Grant Elliott of New Zealand hit 14.

Pacers Sohail Khan and Rumman Raees, and leg-spinner Shadab Khan captured two wickets each for Pakistan XI.

Earlier, Pakistan XI after being sent into bat by World XI captain Faf du Plessis, piled up a big score of 197 runs for the loss of five wickets in the 20 overs.

Babar Azam top scored with a brilliant 86 off just 52 balls. he struck ten fours and two sixes. He was later declared the Man-of-the-Match.

Among others, Ahmed Shehzad made 39 and Shoaib Malik scored 38 while Imad Wasim remained not out on 15.

For the World XI, seamer Thisara Perera of Sri Lanka claimed two wickets while Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir and Ben Cutting took one wicket each.

The second T20 match of the three-match series, named Independence Cup, will be played on Wednesday at the same venue.