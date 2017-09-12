Indian wants to sabotage CPEC: Ahsan Iqbal

KARACHI: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said Pakistan was effectively pursuing Kulbhushan Yadev’s case in an international court because it is a proof of India’s intentions to sabotage China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) through terrorism.

Speaking to media, he said CPEC is the result of unprecedented friendship between China and Pakistan. “Nobody can reverse it, it will succeed at any cost,” said he.

He said China stood by Pakistan whenever Islamabad it faced difficulties and gave the world a message with the investment of 46 billion dollars hen nobody was prepared to give even 10 dollars.

When asked about progress in the investigation into attack on Sindh Assembly opposition leader Khawaja Izhar, the minister said the security agencies have largely overcome the organization involved in the assault. “Some people are still at large. . . . we will soon give the good news about arrest of the whole gang,” he said.

Commenting on the arrest of highly educated terrorists in recent raids, he said it was a dangerous trend and stressed the need to spread awareness among youth.

Iqbal said the Higher Education Commission has also been asked to ensure monitoring so that students are not used by terrorists.

“We don’t need youths who indulge in terrorism and kill policemen, we need youth who win Nobel prize,” said he.