Excited Afridi wants Indian players included in World XI

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Khan Afridi on Monday said he sees ICC World XI’s visit to Pakistan a significant step towards restoration of international cricket in the country.

In an exclusive talk with BBC Urdu, he said he is very happy with World XI’s visit to Pakistan, but thinks it would have been much better if Indian players had become part of the squad.

He said inclusion of a couple of Indian players could have sent a good message as sports can hep resolve quite serious issues.

Afridi, who is in Lahore to witness the first T20, said: “It is significant moment for every Pakistan that efforts to resume international cricket are bearing fruits.”

The former all-rounder said credit for all the efforts goes to Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi and his entire team.

Shahid Afridi said the tour of World XI would send a positive message to the world that Pakistan is a peace loving country where people love cricket and are excited to see the crickets playing in front of them.

“We should be grateful to the ICC that supported the cricket board. “ International cricket should resume in Pakistan, absence of cricket was being greatly missed"