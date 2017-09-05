Tue September 05, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

REUTERS
September 5, 2017

Share

Chinese President calls to put relations with India on 'right track'

Chinese President calls to put relations with India on 'right track'
Read More

China tells diplomats its troops losing patience with India on Sikkim

NEW DELHI: Chinese officials have conveyed to the diplomats in Beijing that ‘troops [on the...

Read More
Advertisement

Beijing, New Delhi need to do more to avoid border disputes: India

Beijing, New Delhi need to do more to avoid border disputes: India

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed that more needed to be done to avoid future border disputes, India’s foreign secretary said on Tuesday.

Modi and Xi on Tuesday met for more than an hour on the sidelines of the BRICS nations summit in the Chinese city of Xiamen, a week after agreeing to end a more than two-month long stand-off along their disputed border.

“One of the important points made during the meeting was that peace and tranquility in the border areas was a prerequisite for the further development of our relationship,” S. Jaishankar told reporters.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

What Chinese experts say on naming terror outfits in BRICS declaration

What Chinese experts say on naming terror outfits in BRICS declaration
Chinese President calls to put relations with India on 'right track'

Chinese President calls to put relations with India on 'right track'
Persecution of all Muslims in Myanmar on the rise

Persecution of all Muslims in Myanmar on the rise
Afghanistan to double special forces in fight against Taliban

Afghanistan to double special forces in fight against Taliban
Load More load more