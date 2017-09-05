Beijing, New Delhi need to do more to avoid border disputes: India

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed that more needed to be done to avoid future border disputes, India’s foreign secretary said on Tuesday.

Modi and Xi on Tuesday met for more than an hour on the sidelines of the BRICS nations summit in the Chinese city of Xiamen, a week after agreeing to end a more than two-month long stand-off along their disputed border.

“One of the important points made during the meeting was that peace and tranquility in the border areas was a prerequisite for the further development of our relationship,” S. Jaishankar told reporters.