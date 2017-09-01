Fri September 01, 2017
September 1, 2017

NAB to file references against Sharifs before Sept 10

NAB recommends seizure of entire assets of Sharif family: sources

Lahore: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has forwarded references, prepared against Sharif family, to its headquarters in Islamabad, proposing seizure of entire assets of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his children Hussain, Hassan and Maryam Nawaz.

The references were sent to headquarters after Bureau’s regional board gave consent to all the decisions. The meeting was chaired by DG NAB Lahore Major (retd) Shehzad Salim.

Bureau’s regional office has also proposed action against Ishaq Dar besides confiscating his all moveable and immoveable property.

The board has also proposed to place Dar’s name on ECL.

NAB Lahore had already recommended before 15 days to put names of all the members of Sharif family on Exit Control List.

It is expected NAB Rawalpindi will also give consent for action against Sharif family soon, sources said and added that after approval from NAB Rawalpindi, references will be filed formally in the accountability court.

The reference against Sharifs has been prepared against purchase of Avenfield flats

