Canadian PM Justin Trudeau greets Muslims on Eid-ul-Azha

OTTAWA, Ontario: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has extended greetings to Muslims around the world particularly those living in Canada on Eid-ul-Azha.

In a statement, Justin Trudeau said, ““Today, Muslims in Canada and around the world will celebrate Eid al-Adha. On behalf of our family, Sophie and I extend our best wishes to all those celebrating Eid.”

Eid-ul-Azha marks the end of the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Makkah. It is a time to reflect on lessons of sacrifice and charity, and to appreciate life’s many blessings.

“This year, as we mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation, Eid al-Azha is an opportunity for us all to reflect on the important contributions the Muslim community has made to build the diverse, strong and inclusive country that we all call home,” he added.