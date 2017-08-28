Mon August 28, 2017
National

Web Desk
August 26, 2017

Maryam says her father was always betrayed by those he loved

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has said that her father had always been ditched by those whom he gave affection and love.

“Soon I will be in the constituency alongwith party workers,” she said while kicking off the election campaign for her mother, Kulsoom Nawaz, and candidate for Lahore’s NA-120 by-poll seat here on Saturday.

She said she was happy to see the spirit of party workers, adding all would work together, shunning minor differences.

On the occasion, she requested the leaders and workers to pray for her mother’s early recovery.

Speaking about ouster of her father, Maryam said that the former prime minister had been disqualified for not taking salary from his son’s company.

She added the ex-PM was innocent, honest and righteous (Sadiq, Ameen).

