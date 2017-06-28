Wed June 28, 2017
National

June 28, 2017

Monsoon spell to continue next 48 hours

ISLAMABAD:  A spokesperson of met office said that the recent spell of monsoon will persist for next forty-eight hours.

Talking to the official TV channel, he said that heavy monsoon downpours are lashing Islamabad and different areas of Punjab including Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala and Kashmir.

A spokesperson of met office said that clouds are also covering different areas of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces and rain is also expected there in the afternoon.

He said heavy downpours are likely to trigger flash floods in nullahs of Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir besides landsliding in the mountainous areas.

 

