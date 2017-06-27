Tue June 27, 2017
June 27, 2017

Terrorism has no religion, sect or ethnicity: General Bajwa

COAS says enemy's attempts to target sectarianism will not succeed

COAS says enemy's attempts to target sectarianism will not succeed

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa stated that we all are united as the Muslims and Pakistanis and would allow not the enemy's plans to use terrorism as a tool for fanning sectarianism in the country to succeed.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, media wing of the military, the Army Chief said, "We all are united as Muslim and Pakistanis. Enemy's attempts to target sectarianism shall not succeed."

It said Gen. Bajwa will spend the second day of Eid in Parachinar, where relatives of Friday's twin-bombing victims are holding a protest sit-in against government 'apathy'.

The army chief, in the last two days, has held meetings with ulemas of various sects and asked them to strive to end sectarianism.

According to Geo News, the ulemas, in return, assured Gen Bajwa of their complete cooperation to promote religious solidarity. Sources said the army chief met Allama Raja Nasir Abbas and Allama Iftikhar Naqvi.

On Monday, the first day of Eid, General Bajwa visited the injured people of Ahmadpur East incident at Nishtar Hospital, Multan where he was updated on their treatment by Vice Chancellor NMU and Incharge Burn Centre of Nishtar Hospital.

The COAS appreciated the role and efforts of ‘first responders’ to the tragic incident. They included civil administration, motorway and Punjab police, locals of the area and hospital’s staff.

He said that crises management is a joint national responsibility and the Pak Army performs its duty to help the civil administration.

