June 26, 2017

Eidul Fitr being celebrated in Saudi Arabia, Gulf states today
Eidul Fitr to be celebrated in parts of KP, Fata today

PESHAWAR: Eidul Fitr would be celebrated in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the adjoining...

Country to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr today

ISLAMABAD: Nation will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr today with religious reverence as the Shawwal moon sighted all over the country on Sunday.

This was announced by chairman, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman after receiving the evidence of the sighting of the moon of Shawwal from various parts of country.

The special day will start with Eid prayers in the country. The festival marks the culmination of fasting and holy month of Ramzan. 

While, COAS , Punjab CM and Governor Sind urged the nation to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with simplicity following the tragic incident of the oil tanker fire and terrorist attacks in Parachinar, Quetta and Karachi and expressed their heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families.

