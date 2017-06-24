Saudi Arabia announces Eid on Sunday

Saudi authorities on Saturday announced Eidul Fitr would be celebrated in the Kingdom on Sunday.

The announcement was made after moon of Islamic month of Shawwal was sighted in different parts of Saudi Arabia.

Ramzan ends when the first crescent of the new moon is sighted. Eid-ul- Fitr is the Islamic holiday that marks the end of Ramzan.

Muslims in Pakistan are likely to celebrate the Eid on Monday as Met Official has predicted their were chances of moon sighting on Sunday.

Meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for sighting the crescent of Shawwal would be held on Sunday in Peshawar.

The meeting would take place in the office of the Administrator (Auqaf), Khyber Paktunkhwa located on Eidgah Charsadda Road.

Meetings of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would be held at their respective headquarters at the same time.

Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would announce the decision of crescent sighting or otherwise subsequently on the basis of information received.