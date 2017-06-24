Recent terror incidents linked to sanctuaries in Afghanistan: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor has linked recent terrorist incidents to ‘sanctuaries’ in neighbouring Afghanistan.

Terrorism hit the country badly on Friday as at least 62 people were martyred in terrorist activities in three deadly bombings in Quetta and Parachinar cities.

In his tweet late Friday, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said, "Recent terrorist incidents linked to sanctuaries across."

Security/surv of Pak-Afg Bdr enhanced. Stringent actions agst illegal Bdr crossers. Recent terrorist incidents linked to sanctuaries across.

The statement comes hours after three deadly bombings in Quetta and Parachinar that claimed more than 62 lives and wounded over hundred others.

The military spokesman went on to say that security and surveillance of Pak-Afghan border has been enhanced. He also promised stringent actions against illegal border crossers.

Earlier, he said security has been tightened across the country and special intelligence-based and search operations have been launched in coordination with intelligence and other law enforcement agencies.

Security tightened across the country. Spec IBOs & search operations launched in coord with int & other Law Enforcement Agencies.

The military spokesman also quoted Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa as saying on recent terror attack, “The enemy is trying to mar festive mood of the nation such coward acts.”

"Enemy trying to mar festive mood of nation through such coward acts. Shall fail against resilience of Pakistan" COAS.

“safe havens” are inside, not outside, Afghanistan

On Friday, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN Maleeha Lodhi told the Security Council that the Afghan Taliban’s “safe havens” are inside, not outside, Afghanistan, given the large areas they control in that war-torn country.

During a debate on Afghanistan, Maleeha said that the resilience of the insurgency led by the Taliban cannot be explained away by convenient references to external ‘safe havens’ or ‘support centers’.

Pakistan, she asserted, was committed not to allow its territory to be used for terrorism against other countries. Pakistan’s Zarb-e-Azb and the subsequent Raddul Fassad military operations had succeeded in eliminating all terrorist and militant groups from its tribal territory bordering Afghanistan.

She told the 15-member Council that Pakistan is “implementing border controls, including the fencing and monitoring of vulnerable sections of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.”