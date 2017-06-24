Sat June 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
June 24, 2017

Share

England bowl against South Africa in 2nd T20

England bowl against South Africa in 2nd T20
Read More

Bairstow seals England rout of South Africa in first Twenty20

SOUTHAMPTON: Jonny Bairstow made a dashing 60 not out as England thrashed South Africa by nine...

Read More
Advertisement

South Africa beat England by three runs to win second T20

South Africa beat England by three runs to win second T20

TAUNTON: South Africa beat England by just three runs to win the second Twenty20 international at Taunton on Friday and level the three-match series at 1-1.

England, set a target of 175, were on course for a series-clinching win while Jason Roy (67) and Jonny Bairstow (47) shared a second-wicket stand of 110.

But when Roy was controversially given out obstructing the field -- the first time this had happened in a T20 international -- after being hit by a throw from the deep, having veered off his original course running between the wickets, the innings fell away.

England´s cause was not helped by batting second under increasingly dark skies in a match that started at 1600 GMT despite a lack of floodlights on the ground, although home skipper Eoin Morgan did opt to field first after winning the toss. 

A target of 12 off the last over became four off the last ball after Liam Dawson hit Andile Phehlukwayo for a boundary.

But he could not repeat the trick and South Africa had a narrow win.

The series concludes at Cardiff on Sunday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

India set 282 runs for England in Women’s World Cup opener

India set 282 runs for England in Women’s World Cup opener
ICC Women's World Cup begins today in England

ICC Women's World Cup begins today in England
Dhawan excels before rain washes out India opener

Dhawan excels before rain washes out India opener
ICC confirms plans for World XI series in Pakistan

ICC confirms plans for World XI series in Pakistan
Load More load more