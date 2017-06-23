West Indies win toss, put India in to bat

PORT OF SPAIN: West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and put India in to bat first in the opening One-Day International of a five-match series at the Queen´s Park Oval in Trinidad on Friday.

On a dry pitch expected to offer more assistance than usual to the slower bowlers, the home side have included leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo in their final 11 after he missed out on the three-match series against Afghanistan two weeks earlier.

With opener Rohit Sharma and fast-medium bowler Jasprit Bumrah not included in the squad from the team that lost the Champions Trophy final to Pakistan in London five days earlier, Ajinkya Rahane comes into the side at the top of the order while left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav makes his ODI debut.



Teams:

West Indies - Jason Holder (captain), Evin Lewis, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Jonathan Carter, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Miguel Cummins.

India - Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav.

Umpires: Joel Wilson (TRI), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)