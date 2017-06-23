Quetta: Suicide attack targeting IGP Office claims 12 lives

QUETTA: At least 12 people were killed and 16 injured in a suicide attack near the office of Balochitsan Police Chief on Gulistan Road here early Friday, according to security and hospital officials.

DIG Abdul Razzaq Cheema said that the bomber detonated the explosives-laden vehicle after he was stopped by the law enforcement personnel for screening as he was mysteriously taking rounds in the area. Bomb Disposal Squad confirmed that the explosives were planted in a vehicle.

Police bore the maximum brunt as five policemen embraced martyrdom in the early morning blast while nine were hurt and under treatment at different health facilities in the provincial capital.

The police cordoned off the Shuhada Chowk vicinity, where the incident took place. Two vehicles can be seen damaged in video footage of the crime scene.

Balochistan government spokesman Anwar ul Haq Kakar said the blast happened near the office of the inspector general of police when officers stopped the car to search it near a checkpoint.

"It´s possible the IG office was the target, or the assailants were trying to enter the (army) cantonment which is close by," he said.

The rescue services shifted the victims to the nearby hospitals. Several injured are said to be in critical condition.

Important government offices are located in the area where the explosion occurred. The city was on high alert due to Friday.

Balochistan have been targeted by the militants to spark panic and terror among the citizens. Indian RAW agent Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav confessed to have been involved in subversive activities in Balochistan.

Kakar said India has been playing a dirty game in the region since long but we will not let them play havoc with the innocent lives of Pakistanis.