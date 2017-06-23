Fri June 23, 2017
National

Web Desk
June 22, 2017

Security forces arrest five facilitators of terrorists: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces arrested five facilitators of terrorists during a joint search operation in areas along river in Mandi Bahauddin, an ISPR statement said on Thursday.

The statement said that automatic weapons and explosives were also recovered from the arrested facilitators.

The search operation was carried out as part of the ongoing Operation Raddul Fasaad, it concluded.

