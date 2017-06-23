Security forces arrest five facilitators of terrorists: ISPR

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Security forces arrested five facilitators of terrorists during a joint search operation in areas along river in Mandi Bahauddin, an ISPR statement said on Thursday.
The statement said that automatic weapons and explosives were also recovered from the arrested facilitators.
The search operation was carried out as part of the ongoing Operation Raddul Fasaad, it concluded.
Comments