Thu June 22, 2017
World

Web Desk
June 21, 2017

Indian troops use force against protesters in IoK, one martyred

Indian troops martyr one more youth in IoK

SRINAGAR: Indian security forces, in fresh state of terrorism, martyred one more Kashmiri youth in...

Indian troops martyr two more youth in IoK

Indian troops martyr two more youth in IoK

Srinagar: Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two more Kashmiri youth in occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.

Kashmir Media Service reported the Indian troops martyred the youth -- identified as Gulzar Ahmed and Basit Ahmed -- during a siege and search operation at Pazalpora in Rafiabad area in Baramulla district.

An Indian police official in a statement said that the killed youth were members of Hizbul Mujahideen.

