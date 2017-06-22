Indian troops martyr two more youth in IoK

Print Story
Srinagar: Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two more Kashmiri youth in occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.
Kashmir Media Service reported the Indian troops martyred the youth -- identified as Gulzar Ahmed and Basit Ahmed -- during a siege and search operation at Pazalpora in Rafiabad area in Baramulla district.
An Indian police official in a statement said that the killed youth were members of Hizbul Mujahideen.
