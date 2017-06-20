Tue June 20, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
June 20, 2017

Mardan roundabout named after Oval hero Fakhar Zaman

Mardan roundabout named after Oval hero Fakhar Zaman

MARDAN: District administration of Mardan has decided to name the city’s Katling Chongi after Fakhar Zaman on his extraordinary batting performance in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy played at The Oval, London on Sunday.

Fakhar smashed a brilliant century which paved the way for an outstanding victory over arch rivals India.

District Nazim of Mardan Himayatullah Mayar, issuing an executive order, announced to rename the Katling Chongi as Fakhar Zaman Chowk in acknowledging his outstanding performance in the Champions Trophy.

He said that Fakhar Zaman helped Pakistan team become the champions and gave the nation a wonderful gift for Eid.

Newbie opener Fakhar , playing his fourth international innings, hit 114 from 106 balls in one of the highest-pressure cricket matches of the decade, before his team  grew the total to 338 for 4.  

Pakistan emerged victorious by an impressive margin of 180 runs to lift the Champions Trophy for the first time.   

