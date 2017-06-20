Tue June 20, 2017
National

Web Desk
June 20, 2017

Fencing of Pak-Afghan border commenced: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The process of phased fencing on the Pak-Afghan border has been commenced on the directions of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, an ISPR statement said on Tuesday.

In phase 1, high infiltration prone border areas in Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber agencies are being fenced, the statement added.  In phase 2, fencing of remaining border areas, including Balochistan will be executed. Besides fencing, Pak Army and FC KPare contsructing new forts/border posts to improve surveillance and defensibility.

A secure Pak-Afg border is in common interest of both countries and a well coordinated border security mechanism is essential for enduring peace and stability, it concluded.

