Srinagar cheers Pakistan victory as gloom hits India

HELD SRINAGAR: Kashmiri people Sunday celebrated Pakistan's huge win over arch-rivals India in the Champions Trophy final with pro-Pakistan chants and fireworks, while silence reverberated across India following the historic upset.



Kashmiri people including good number of youngsters, who traditionally support Pakistan in cricket against India, come to streets and different markets in order to celebrate the victory of Pakistan Cricket Team against India, in final match of ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Youngsters chanted slogans in support of Pakistan and Cricket Team.

They also distributed sweets in different markets especially at Madni Chowk, Gulgasht colony, MDA Chowk, Kalma Chowk, Mumtazabad and Vehari Chowk.

The citizens on motorcycles and cars, were carrying Pakistani flags and running their vehicles at Gulgasht and Cantt areas after victory.

Firework to mark victory was also demonstrated in Mumtazabad area by jubilant masses.

"This is the moment we were waiting for. It is a dream come true," a Kashmiri youth shouted in support of the Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan team.

Title-holders India, set 339 to win, collapsed to 33 for three and 54 for five against a Pakistan side they had thrashed by 124 runs in their tournament opener at Edgbaston on June 4. They were eventually dismissed for 158 in reply to Pakistan's 338 for four, which not only stunned the entire Indian nation but also made the made the situation gloomy across the country.



While producing tears after India’s shocked defeat, Amit Sharma, an Indian Cricket fan, told Mdia, “we thought we would have them for dinner, but it has turned the other way."

"We had planned big celebrations for what seemed like a sure shot victory for us with the way we were playing and also how Pakistan had just scraped into the final," Sharma added.

Delhi's streets were all but deserted after the game ended with fans storming out public screenings after Hardik Pandya's 76-run blitz ended with India staring down the barrel at 152-7.