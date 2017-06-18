Sun June 18, 2017
National

Web Desk
June 16, 2017

Imran Khan says Sharif family has become security risk
Imran Khan takes dig at Asif Zardari

Imran Khan takes dig at Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD:  A number of Pakistan People's Party leaders has recently joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, with critics and political opponents raising doubts about Imran Khan's intention of carrying out across the board accountability.

Imtiaz Safdar Waraich, a PPP leader and former minister, is the latest to join the PTI after Noor Alam Khan, Firdous Ashiq Awan and Nazar Muhammad Gondal jumped on the bandwagon.

Imran Khan on Friday welcomed him in his party before he addressed a press conference and lashed out at Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for what he said committing money laundering and corrupting state institutions to the extent they became unable to act against ruling family.

He said only army and the Supreme Court of Pakistan were not influenced by Nawaz Sharif.

When a journalist asked him when he was going to persuade Asif Ali Zardari to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan jokingly replied, "Zardari's dry-cleaning is a difficult task".

Khan defended his decision of welcoming the PPP defectors in PTI, saying an honest leader and strong institutions could ensure accountability of unscrupulous elements.

Responding to a questions whether JIT should visit Qatari prince to record a statement, , he said the the letter was "a fraud" as prime minister had not mentioned it in his addresses after the Panama Papers controversy emerged.

He said the issue would stand resolved if the Qatari prince furnishes bank records.

He said Nawaz Sharif lies when he says he has always faced accountability as it is  the first time he has to present himself for accountability.

Imran Khan said entire nation would make the PMLN to accept the Supreme Court decision.  

 

 

