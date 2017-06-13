Tue June 13, 2017
June 12, 2017

Won’t be able to complete probe in time due to hurdles, JIT submits report in SC

JIT boss avoids question on whether PM will be kept waitng for two hours

Wajid Zia, head of the Joint Investigation Team, probing the offshore business dealings of Sharif family, refused to answer the questions whether the panel intends to summon Maryam Nawaz and Ishaq Dar and whether Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will also be made to wait for couple of hours before his appearance.

The questions were posed to the Additional Director General Of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday, a day after the JIT issued summons to the prime minister to face the inquiry in connection with the Panama Papers leaks in the light of the Supreme Court orders.

Zia parried the questions with a curt reply: "No comments" after the JIT informed the Supreme Court that it would not be able to complete the task of concluding its inquiry within two months as ordered by the apex court due to hurdlers being faced by the panel.

The JIT submitted its report to the special implementation bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprising Justices Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Ijazul Ahsan.

The apex court bench sought a reply from the Attorney General’s Office over objections raised by the JIT.

The JIT has faced strong criticism from the ruling party over the way it has carried out the investigation and treated the people that appeared before team.

 

