Fri June 09, 2017
World

REUTERS
June 8, 2017

UK PM May´s lead halves to 5 points - Kantar poll

UK PM May´s lead halves to 5 points - Kantar poll

LONDON: The lead of British Prime Minister Theresa May´s Conservative Party over the opposition Labour Party has halved to five percentage points, according to a Kantar poll published on Wednesday, one day before Britain´s national election.

Kantar said it now put support for the Conservatives at 43 percent, unchanged from the previous Kantar poll on May 31, and Labour was on 38 percent, up five points.

"Since last week´s poll we have seen movement away from the Conservatives and towards Labour among those aged under thirty, as well as among those in late middle age," it said.

The online poll of 2,159 people was conducted between June 1 and 7, including days before and after a June 3 attack on London by Islamist militants.

Three polls published by other polling firms earlier on Wednesday gave the Conservatives leads over Labour of between
eight and 12 percentage points.

