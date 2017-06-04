Paksitan’s ‘Botsify’ selected by Latin America’s leading startup accelerator ‘Startup Chile’ for funding

KARACHI: Startup Chile, Latin America’s leading startup accelerator, recently announced its 18th generation of startups which includes Botsify, a Pakistani startup previously incubated at The Nest i/o.

As artificially intelligent chatbots gain momentum among businesses to keep their consumers engaged, Botsify is an easy-to-use tool that enables people to create their own chatbots with zero coding involved.

Botsify first came to the limelight when it got listed on Product Hunt and has since had a significant increase in the number of local and international clients, including RemoteInterview, Al-Jazeera, Shazam and many others. Currently, more than 23,000 users have created over 18,000 chatbots using Botsify.



Usama Nouman (L) and Talha Yasin (R), co-founders Botsify

Startup Chile is a public accelerator backed by the government of Chile to nurture entrepreneurship. It has facilitated entrepreneurs, hailing from 80 different countries. The public accelerator would be hosting 100 startups both from Chile and several other countries and mentoring them to scale up. The accelerator will be awarding all these entrepreneurs 30,000 USD each along with a work visa for one year. The startups will be part of acceleration and mentoring at the accelerator.

The startups selected to participate in the first cohort of 2017 at Startup Chile mostly includes startups from Chile (42.7%), US (14%), Europe (7.2%), and Argentina (6.7%). Botsify was the only startup representing Pakistan at Startup Chile’s 18th generation.

The winners are here! Congrats to the recently elected G18 of our Seed program. Check out the list. See you in July!https://t.co/CB3ZRiHXQ5 — Start-Up Chile (@startupchile) May 12, 2017

Announcing the winners, Rocío Fonseca Executive Director at Start-Up Chile said, “Chile strongly attracts entrepreneurs who are looking to work and offer IT services, software and financial services to our local companies, so our call is for companies to open their doors to startups and to work with them.”

The co-founders of Botsify, Usama Nouman and Talha Yasin expressed their gratitude to The Nest I/O, [email protected] ’s tech incubator, for their support throughout which has resulted in this development.

“We are excited to be a part of Startup Chile. It is a great achievement for all of us at Botsify that we have made it to the list as sole representatives of Pakistan,” they commented.