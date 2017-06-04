Sun June 04, 2017
World

Web Desk
June 1, 2017

Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youth in IoK

Srinagar: Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Indian Held Kashmir.

Kashmir Media Service reported the Indian forces martyred Kashmiri youth in Nathipora area of Sopore, today (Thursday).

According to the report, Indian troops have martyred 28 Kashmiris during the last month of May.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, of those martyred three were killed in different fake encounters.

The killings rendered nine women widowed and 33 children orphaned.

During this period, 945 people were injured due to the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel on peaceful protesters including students while 367 persons including Hurriyet activists and students were arrested during house raids and crackdown operations.

The troops also damaged 120 residential houses and disgraced 59 women during the month.

More From World

More on this