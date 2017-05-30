Imran Khan enjoys a day off in Nathia Gali

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Saturday took a day off and seemed to enjoy a walk through Nathia Gali

Photos circulating on social media showed sweating Kaptan walking down the road in lively mood along with his comrades.

A photo shared by PTI’s official Twitter account showed Imran Khan sitting on the passenger seat of suzuki pickup and smiling for the camera.

The vehicle was apparently parked along the road when Khan and his companions took the photo.

A couple of photos shared on Twitter were captioned “That's how an awaami leader mingles with the awaam—Without any security, protocol or barricades! Earlier in Nathiagali today!”

