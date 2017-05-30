Tue May 30, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 27, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Imran Khan enjoys a day off in Nathia Gali

Imran Khan enjoys a day off in Nathia Gali

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf  (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Saturday took a day off and seemed to enjoy a walk through Nathia Gali

Photos circulating on social media showed sweating Kaptan walking down the road in lively mood along with his comrades.  

A photo shared by PTI’s official Twitter account showed Imran Khan sitting on the passenger seat of suzuki pickup and smiling for the camera.

The vehicle was apparently parked along the road when Khan and his companions took the photo.

A couple of photos shared on Twitter were captioned “That's how an awaami leader mingles with the awaam—Without any security, protocol or barricades! Earlier in Nathiagali today!”

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Protesters demand electricity as temperatures soar in Pakistan

Protesters demand electricity as temperatures soar in Pakistan
PM Nawaz unhappy over load shedding

PM Nawaz unhappy over load shedding
Sindh CM pays surprise visit to various parts of Karachi

Sindh CM pays surprise visit to various parts of Karachi
Khawaja Asif phones Sindh CM, regrets at feeders tripping

Khawaja Asif phones Sindh CM, regrets at feeders tripping
Load More load more

More on this