Raddul Fasaad: FC seize cache of weapons in Dera Bugti

DERA BUGTI: The Frontier Corps on Saturday raided hideouts of of banned outfits and seized a cache of arms and ammunition in Arjun Nala and Darenjan Nala areas.

An ISPR statement said that the security forces siezed arms and ammunition during raids conducted as part of the Operation Raddul Fasaad at the hideouts of militants in Arjun Nala and Darenjan Nala areas.

The recovered weapons included RPG launcher with five RPG-7 rounds, four mortar shells, two land mines, four grenades, 170 pressure buttons and other equipment that was stashed for subversive activities, the statement added.