Pakistan urges UN to implement Security Council resolutions on Kashmir

NEW YORK: Prime Minister’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz has written a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres elaborating India's blatant violation of UN Charter and international covenants and conventions on human rights in Occupied Kashmir.

The letter, sent by Pakistan's permanent mission in New York, was circulated by the President of Security Council amongst all member states.

In the letter, the Advisor said the human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir has been a matter of profound concern for a long time, particularly the large-scale killing and blinding of hundreds of Kashmiris.

“India has blatantly disrespected Security Council and United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan resolutions on Kashmir”, the Advisor said.

He said it is the obligation of the United Nations to implement the Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and to fulfill the promises made to the Kashmiris seventy years ago.

“The resolution of issue will not only end the immense sufferings of the millions of people of Jammu and Kashmir, but also bring peace and stability in South Asia”, Sartaj Aziz said.